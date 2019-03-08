Conservation of Manipuri Pony DESAM flays absence of concrete measures

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 8: Condemning the absence of any proper measures from the side of the Government and the authority concerned conserve the endangered Manipuri pony, Democratic Students Association of Manipur (DESAM) has announced that it will now keep a strict vigil over any initiative or programmes which are taken up for the conservation of Manipuri pony.

A press release issued by the secretary, special task force and anti drugs of DESAM today strongly condemned the lack of any positive steps from the side of the authorities regarding when a pony was found dead with many of its body parts and flesh removed at Yaral Pat on December 28 last year.

It conveyed that the said pony, which was named Loyalakpa, had participated in many International Polo Tournaments and the said pony had even been an important part of the documentary titled ‘The Daughter of Polo God’ which was shown during the 5th Rajasthan International Film Festival.

It alleged that the failure to crack the case till date and the apparent inability of the authorities in punishing the culprits show that the fate of the Manipur pony is uncertain and even the authorities have abandoned the pony to its uncertain fate.

This failure on the part of the Department concerned of the State Government is extremely disappointing and disheartening, DESAM lamented.

The student body continued that the gradual decline in the number of the pony and the numerous cases of pony deaths due to malnutrition, accidents, consumption of plastics and metals etc, is a result of the pony conservation initiatives turned into money milking opportunities by people with vested interests and lack of any interests on the part of the Government towards genuine conservation of the Manipuri pony.

DESAM added that the Government’s lack of interest towards protection of the pony can be seen from the fact that despite the declaration of Sagol Kangjei as the State Game in 2000, no budget has been included in the State budget for the Manipuri pony till date, a non-existent Pony Conservation Board and Pony Conservation Policy of the Government and the drafting of Pony Conservation Policy on December 23, 2016 which eventually became just a namesake.

It further pointed out that the pony farm at Lamphel does not have even a proper grazing field while the condition of the pony sanctuary at Heingang is in awful condition.

Even though it is claimed that the Heingang pony sanctuary is like an eco-tourism park, the lack of proper accommodation spaces and food have forced the ponies to go to the streets in search for food.

More than 40 ponies die every year in the State, DESAM added.

The student then informed that there are only 212 ponies which are registered under Manipur Pony Society and which are fit to play polo, while the place where Sagol Kangjei can be played is gradually disappearing each day. The lack of space and ponies to play Sagol Kangjei in Manipur, which is regarded as the birth place of the sport, is extremely shameful and unfortunate, it added.

There are no signs of aids or packages from the side of the Government for those rearing ponies or the polo players till date, DESAM claimed and added that just shouting ‘We gave the game polo’ at events and ceremonies, will not be enough to save the ponies or Sagol Kangjei from extinction.

DESAM continued that it is the responsibility of the Government to try and conserve the ponies and Sagol Kangjei by including them in the academic syllabus and making necessary arrangements for promoting the sport.

Abandoning the famous Manipuri ponies which were even used in war with many other countries including Yunan (China), is similar to completely disrespecting the forefathers and ancestors of the Manipuris, DESAM lamented. On the other hand, DESAM condemned the misuse of a large amount of fund during the from 2010 to this year in the name of a Regional Pony Farm.

It alleged that Tingkhai Khunou Pony Farm was established during 1990-91 in Senapati district but now the farm does not have a single pony.

However, it was found that on paper, it was mentioned that the farm was properly functioning so as to gather necessary funds, DESAM alleged, and demanded the Government to look into the matter at the earliest.



