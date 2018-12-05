Constable DPC

IMPHAL, Dec 4: All Manipur DPC Completed Candidates of Police Constable (Male Civil) 2013, has threatened to launch various democratic forms of agitation if the State Government fails to declare the results at the earliest.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, the association president Laimayum Nandakishor Sharma said that the result of the DPC has not been declared till date, even after more than 5 years and added that on April 5, the High Court of Manipur issued an order directing the Government to declare the result within three months.

An appeal which was submitted challenging the said order was disposed by the a division bench of the Court on November 23 as well, he said adding that however till date, the State Government has failed to declare the results.

On the other hand, he also asked why the Chief Minister, despite his assurance that he would do the needful within 24 hours if he is provided the Court order, has been completely silent on the issue now. As such, Nandakishor warned that if the State Government fails to declare the result of the DPC at the earliest, the association will launch various forms of democratic agitation. Later, the members of the association decided to take out a rally to the CM Office so as to submit a memorandum however, they were stopped at the traffic island near the CMO by a team of Imphal West district police and diverted towards Nupilan complex.