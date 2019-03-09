Construction of Irang Bridge Govt opts for direct land purchase

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 9: The State Government has initiated due process for direct purchase of land required for cons-truction of Irang Bridge anew along Imphal-Jiribam high-way.

Sources informed that the State Government opted for direct purchase of land as per a recommendation of a Direct Purchase Committee headed by the Noney Deputy Commissioner.

The new Irang Bridge would be constructed by NHIDCL at the cost of Rs 30.75 crore which would be funded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The bridge which would be of four lanes is being targeted for completion within 650 days.

The Direct Purchase Committee headed by the Noney DC was constituted in accordance to an order issued by the Secretariat (Revenue Department) on January 8.

As per the order, one official each of Finance Department and Revenue Department not below the rank of Deputy Secretary and concerned SDO and Sub-Registrar are members of the committee.

After a spot assessment, the Direct Purchase Committee has reported that construction of Irang Bridge would affect Luanchum (Awangkhul) and Taobam village.

The bridge would be constructed over Irang River at a spot 34 Kms away from Noney Bazar and 26 Kms short of Nungba market.

The committee has been negotiating with land owners to purchase the required land at the rate of Rs 44 per square foot. The State Cabinet has already approved the commi- ttee’s proposal.

The total area required for construction of Irang Bridge is 0.9315 hectare but 0.0445 hectare had been already acquired by the BRO. As such, the State Government needs to acquire only 0.887 hectare, the sources said.

Chief Minister N Biren laid foundation stone for Barak and Makru bridges along the same highway on October 12, 2017.