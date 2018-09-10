Construction of Lamlong, Kongba market sheds yet to take off Many urge for speedy construction

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 9: A large section of people including women vendors have asked the Government when construction of Lamlong and Kongba markets would start and when it would be completed.

Khurai Lamlong Keithel and Kongba Keithel are the two biggest markets in Imphal East district.

As the existing market shed of Lamlong Keithel was badly damaged by the earthquake of January 4, 2016, MAHUD Minister Th Shyamkumar laid foundation stone for construction of a new market in place of the existing one on April 29 last year.

Kongba market shed was also badly damaged by the same earthquake of January 4, 2016 and it was later dismantled. The MAHUD Minister went on record that Kongba market shed would be constructed anew at the earliest.

While lamenting that there is no sign of constructing Lamlong market at the moment, some people of Khurai recalled the MAHUD Minister’s statement as given on the day of laying the foundation stone that the cost of constructing Lamlong market shed would be borne by the Central and State Governments at the ratio of 90:10.

However, construction of market shed is yet to take off even after 16 months of laying the foundation stone. Construction of temporary market shed in front of Lamlong Girls’ School and occupation of the road side by vendors have been causing serious traffic problems in the area.

The temporary market currently occupied by vendors of Khurai Lamlong Keithel was constructed by ex-MLA of Wangkhei AC Y Erabot. At the time of laying the foundation stone, the State Government claimed that construction of new market shed of Lamlong Keithel would be constructed by December last year, they pointed out while urging the Government to start construction work as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, many people of Kongba area have expressed strong resentment against the State Government for their failure to construct any new market shed after the existing market shed of Kongba Keithel was dismantled.

Even though vendors of Kongba Keithel are currently occupying a temporary market shed constructed beside the road, both commuters and vendors have been facing many inconveniences as the temporary market shed is located just beside the road. Moreover, there is a garbage mound just beside the temporary market shed where heaps of waste materials are piled.

With the mound quite stinky and multitude of flies swarming the area, both vendors as well as customers are being exposed to serious health risks.

People who spoke to this reporter pointed out that it is now a matter of public health.

They urged the State Government to construct a proper market shed of Kongba Keithel at the earliest and prove that it keeps its own words.