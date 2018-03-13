Consultative meet begins

IMPHAL, Mar 12: Inaugural function of a two-day “Consultative meet on Custom, Culture and History of Indigenous Minority Tribes Manipur” organised by Indigenous Minority Organisation Manipur (IMOM) commenced today at State Youth Hostel, Khuman Lampak.

Chabungbam Biren, Assistant News Editor, DDK Imphal; Medun Maring, president of IMOM; Sunil Karam, vice-president of UCM and Momsokam, president of IMSCOM were present at the inaugural function as the chief guest, president, guest of honour and special invitee respectively.

Abraham Shaichal, general secretary of IMOM delivered key note address at the occasion.