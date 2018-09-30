Consultative meet held on wetland conservation

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 29: A consultative interaction on conservation of wetlands in Manipur was organised at Hotel Classic Grande under the aegis of Directorate of Environment, today.

Technical Committee of Manipur State Wetlands Authority Chairperson Dr Khangembam Shamungou, Manipur University Life Sciences Department Professor W Vishwanath, Pro- fessor P Kumar and MU Geography Professor N Deva attended the event as the panellist and experts respectively.

During the programme, many environmental activists, researchers, scholars and wetland activists gave various power point presentations and read out various papers on saving wetlands.

Speaking to media persons, Deputy Director, En- vironment and convenor of Technical Committee of Manipur State Wetlands Authority Dr T Brajakumar said that the event has been organised with an aim of providing a platform and creating an institutional network of Government offi- cials, researchers, experts and environment activists for saving wetlands.

He stressed on the need for working together with the people working on policy or management level for saving the wetlands and added that policy makers cannot shy away from the issue any longer.

He added that the meeting also concerns the very existence of 25 wetlands, including Loktak lake, identified by Manipur Remote Sensing Application Centre.

Realising the important role played by the wetlands in regulating the climate and environment of the earth, the Central Government instructed all the States concerned to do the needful. Accordingly, in the State, Manipur State Wetlands Authority has been formed, he added.

Brajakumar also informed that the meeting was held after a technical committee was formed for assisting the Manipur State Wetland Authority.