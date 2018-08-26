Consumers Club set to monitor Govt doctors

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 25: Consu-mers Club Manipur is all set to mount a vigil and take up necessary legal action ag-ainst Government doctors practising in private hospi-tals.

This was stated by Consumers Club Manipur presi- dent T Phulchand Sharma at the 27th foundation day of the club held at Lam-yanba Shanglen, Palace Compound today.

He said that extensive discussion programmes on the rights of consumers with respect to healthcare vis-a-vis private clinics, private hospitals and diagnostic laboratories would be held throughout this year.

This does not mean Consumers Club Manipur has any ill-will against medical fraternity but there are frequent reports about death of patients in hospitals which are often followed by vandalisation of hospitals by patient parties.

There is a growing need to bring this conflicts within the purview of the Consumer Protection Act 1986.

Many of these conflicts between patient parties and hospitals/doctors happen due to mistakes on the part of the latter, Phulchand said.

There are many cases of either total contradiction or incongruity between results of medical tests conducted at different diagnostic centres. Again, there are cases where medical test results given by some diagnostic centres are totally wrong or misleading, he continued.

Moreover many of the private clinics/hospitals are not clean or hygienic enough apart from running the clinics/hospitals purely for money, he observed.

Noting that there have been several incidents of patient parties targeting hospitals and doctors when something unexpected and shocking happens, the Consumers Club president remarked that there is a growing need for the people to be aware about the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act which they can apply at such situations rather than resorting to violence.

For any unwanted incident resulting from laxity on the part of hospitals and doctors, patients/patient parties may approach district forums, State Commission and National Commission and there is a provision to seek compensation, he said.

Saying that Consumers Club Manipur will mount strict vigil against hospitals, private clinics and laboratories, he said that doctors must remain at their offices during office hours.

There are many Government doctors who have been practising at private hospitals/clinics, Phulchand said and added that they will monitor all such doctors.

He appealed to all concerned to come to Consumers Club rather than resorting to mob justice or violence when they have any grievance.