Consumers reel under unchecked price of essential commodities

IMPHAL, Dec 10 : Irate consumers are asking if there is no authority to check the rising price of groceries across various markets from Khwairamband Keithel to Lamlong Keithel in the town. Complaints are pouring in from different quarters that the price of essential commodities is comparatively too high compared to last year.

Wholesale dealers in and around the town have increased the price and the retailers in the neighbourhoods would further increase the price and the people are bearing the brunt of this phenomenon.

Customers are finding it difficult to purchase the daily essentials as there seems to be no fixed price and these are priced according to the whims of individual sellers. When one complains about the price, the retailers would pass the buck to the wholesale dealers.

Even fresh vegetables are not exempted from this whimsical pricing. The vendors cite reasons for the high price when complained against and asks the customer to go elsewhere if he or she cannot afford it. The worst hit are the daily wage labourers. Not only are the prices of the essential items sky-high but they have not been getting their share of rice under the NFSA. There is also a wide apprehension that the price of commodities will rise with the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission. Under such circumstances, customers are appealing to the Govt to monitor the price of the goods in the market.