Contact with ‘Tamenglong’ lost over Zambia

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 28: Tamenglong, the female Amur Falcon, which was fitted with satellite radio transmitter by Forest Department and Wildlife Institute of India in an attempt to study its flight route and patterns, has vanished completely with researchers failing to get any signal from the bird since December 15.

Even though Wildlife Institute of India confirmed to the State Forest Department that they have completely lost the signal from the bird, attempts are reportedly underway to find out the cause at the earliest.

It is also being proposed that the failure to receive any signal from the bird may be due to the solar panel fitted on the transmitter failing to deliver the necessary power to the transmitter due to heavy rainfall.

Signal from Tamenglong was received for the last time from North Luangwa National Park, Zambia and the State Forest Department has also relayed the information to the Minister in charge of the Department.

It may be mentioned that on November 5, Forest Department along with Wildlife Institute of India and Hungarian Raptor Biologists, fitted two Amur Falcons with satellite radio transmitter and named them ‘Manipur’ (male) and ‘Tamenglong’ (female). Then on November 9, Manipur was shot dead at Keibu Ching, between Money and Tamenglong district.

However, the bird Tamenglong left the district (Tamenglong) safely on November 19 for its journey to South Africa. The Forest Department, in collaboration with WII is planning to fit even more birds with similar transmitter next year so as to properly and successfully study their migratory patterns.