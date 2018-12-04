IMPHAL, Dec 3: An election petition filed at the Court of Senapati District Judge has been referred to the High Court of Manipur for due proceedings under the Contempt of Court Act 1971 against the Senapati District Election Officer (DEO).

In connection with the election petition, the Court of the Senapati District Judge passed an order on November 19 this year declaring the re-poll notification issued by the State Election Commission for four polling stations 21/1, 21/2, 21/3 and 21/4 of Oinam Constituency of Senapati Autonomous District Council as null and void.

The same order also directed the Senapati DEO to submit the ballot boxes of the particular four polling stations on or before November 28. Even as the date for submission of the ballot boxes was extended till today at the request of the DEO, no one turned up at the Court on behalf of the DEO nor any message was received from the side of the DEO till 3.40 pm today. Subsequently the Court of Senapati District Judge has referred the matter to the High Court of Manipur with a note that there is prima facie case against the Senapati DEO for wilful disobedience of the Court’s order.