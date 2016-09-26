Contract teachers call eco-blockade

IMPHAL, Sep 25: Demanding service regularisation, primary teachers appointed by Senapati Autonomous District Council (ADC) has called an indefinite economic blockade on ImphalDimapur highway and Imphal-Jiribam highway with effect from September 26 midnight.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club here today, Contract Basis Appointed Teachers Association, ADC Senapati president Karang Rangnamei said that ADC Senapati appointed 136 Primary teachers in 2011. Apart from not regularising their service, they have not been paid for a prolonged period.

On the other hand, due processes have been initiated to regularise the services of primary teachers and other teachers appointed by Education(S) Department. The same opportunity should also be given to the primary teachers appointed by ADC Senapati, Karang Rangnamei said. He went on to claim that Senapati District Students’ Association and Senapati District Women Association have pledged support to the economic blockade. He then called upon the masses particularly transporters to support their agitation. For any untoward incident resulting out of the economic blockade, the State Government and the blockade violators should be held accountable, Karang Rangnamei added.