IMPHAL, Nov 29: The apex Rongmei Naga People Organisation will be organising a convention on January 8 and 9, next year, at Tamenglong HQ. A press release issued by the secretary of Rongmei People’s Convention stated that the convention aims to address the issues affecting the rights of the people and appealed to all to attend the convention which will also coincide with the Rongmei Day celebration.