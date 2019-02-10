Convention calls 36 hrs total shut down

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 9: A people’s convention held at GM Hall here today on CAB 2016 has called for a 36 hour total shut down from 5 am of February 11 till 5 pm of February 12.

According to a resolution adopted at the meeting, protest demonstrations of different modes would be staged across the State against the Bill during the shut down.

The second resolution says that hunger strike would be launched at 50 places against the Bill from February 13.

In case the Bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha notwithstanding the vehement opposition raised in the whole North East region including Manipur, a mega public convention would be held on February 20 to give a befitting reply to the Government of India, says the third resolution.

The public convention would review the federal relationship shared between India and Manipur and a adopt a concrete resolution and the same resolution would be forwarded to the UNO and different countries including China and Russia, reads the fourth resolution.

The people’s convention held today under the aegis of Peoples’ Alliance Manipur (PAM) was attended by MUTA general secretary Prof Lisham Sanjukumar, MU Assistant Prof Dr Naorem Sanatomba, GP Women College Associate Prof Md Abdul Hakim Shah, All India Lawyers Union, Manipur Chapter president Advocate Puyam Tomcha, Human Rights Council Manipur general secretary Alhaj Md Rabi Khan, Jamiat -ul-Ulema president Alhaj Mv Shayeed Ahamed, Kabui Mothers Association president Alongpi Kamei, PAM convenors Manglembi Devi, Anwari Noorjahan, W Kameshor and SM Jalal as presidium members.

On the other hand, the All Manipur Arts and Culture Students’ Union (AMACSU) staged a protest demonstration against CAB 2016 at Hapta Kangjeibung today.

A similar protest demonstration was staged at Porompat too (opposite SBI branch office) under the aegis of Sana Institute of Medical Sciences.