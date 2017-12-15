What was conveyed to RN Ravi ? Classified FA, classified meeting

What were the suggestions and the measures put forward by the five intellectuals of the State when they met Centre’s Interlocutor to the Naga peace talk, RN Ravi during their meeting at New Delhi on December 13 ? Tough to say, for the suggestions, per se, have not been spelt out in details to the media and one understands why. Given the sensitivity of the issue here, it will be tough to disclose the finer details of what were discussed during the two hour meeting at New Delhi and again remember, save for one, who has stepped into politics, none of the others are involved in politics. This is where the people of Manipur too need to respect the position of the five eminent citizens of the land, who were invited by RN Ravi for a talk. What however is clear is the fact that the Centre is serious about resolving the decades old Naga issue and they do not want to ink the final pact by just consulting the NSCN (IM). This is what is encouraging and should be noted. Reaching out, this is what has been touched on in an earlier commentary here and one hopes it does not end with just listening to the eminent personalities of the State, but act upon it. With nothing spelt out, it is difficult to say what points were put forward to the Interlocutor during the two hour meeting at Delhi, but one may safely suppose that the case of Manipur was strongly put forward. What makes the December 13 date with RN Ravi all that more interesting is the fact that apart from the five eminent citizens of Manipur, the Interlocutor also met representatives of the six Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), to make the ongoing peace parley more inclusive.

As stated and much like the Framework Agreement, it is not clear what exactly was discussed in the meeting between the five personalities of Manipur and RN Ravi. Perhaps it would have helped if only some of the points that were put forward to the Interlocutor were spelt out but since this has not happened, the five must surely have a reason, a reason which may serve the interest of Manipur more. As things have unfolded, this was not the first meeting that RN Ravi has had with the five personalities and it may be taken that the case of Manipur must now be very familiar to him. So a highly classified Framework Agreement followed by another ‘highly classified’ meeting with some personalities of the State and on the other hand, Congress continuing with its series of protest meetings demanding that the details of the Framework Agreement be spelt out and refusing to be part of the all political parties body constituted by the BJP led Government to present the case of the State to the Centre on the ground that first the official stand of the NPF on the territorial integrity of Manipur be spelt out. Everyone knows the official stand of the NPF on the territorial integrity of the State or rather Naga integration. So it stands that the move of the Congress is to embarrass the BJP, which is supping with the NPF in forming the Government here. Nothing can be more unfortunate than this, for what one is talking about here is the future of the State and this should be above party politics.