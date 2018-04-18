Convicted for wife’s murder

IMPHAL, Apr 17 : Maibam Manojkumar, Judge District and Session Court, Imphal West convicted a 28 year old man, Ngangbam Premjit, under section 302 for committing the murder of his wife, today, at the same time acquitting the in-laws of the victim from the case.

The conviction order was announced by the District and Session Court Imphal West in an open Court after the final hearing of the trial was held on March 17.

The Court also fixed tomorrow for the sentence hearing of the convict Ngangbam Premjit (28) s/o Ng Ibobi Singh of Khurkhul Makha Leikai.

The judgment passed by the Court today stated that on March 2, 2013, one Yumlembam Chourjit lodged a complaint to OC Sekmai PS, alleging that on the same day, at around 2.30 pm, his daughter (victim) Yumlembam (n) Ngangbam Latabi alias Abem Devi was strangled to death by her husband and his family members.

The trial began after the IO of the case submitted a charge sheet before the Court in the early part of 2015, against the convict Ngangbam Premjit, his acquitted father Ngangbam Ibobi and acquitted mother Ngangbam (o) Chanou Devi of Khurkhul Makha Leikai, in connection with the death of Yumlembam (n) Latabi alias Abem of Khurkhul Makha Leikai.

The charges were framed against the husband and in- laws of the victim in October 2015, by District and Session Court Imphal West.

During the two and half year long trial of the case, the Court heard the submission of 13 prosecution witnesses.

The Court order further mentioned that it is evident that the convict was living together with the deceased at the time of her death , but the convict could not explain anything about how his wife died during examination except making pleas that he is innocent and did not commit the crime.

The order further mentioned that the convict did not raise any plea about the possibility of committing the murder of the deceased inside their house by an outsider or committing suicide by hanging herself, which pointed out that the convict Ngangbam Premjit alone was responsible for the crime.

As a result of the observation during the trial and during the final hearing, the Court came to the conclusion that the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that Ngangbam Premjit murdered his wife Latabi Devi by strangulating her with a chunni on March 2, 2013 at around 2.30 pm, inside the bedroom and hence convicted Ngangbam Premjit under section 302 IPC (murder).

The order further mentioned that the prosecution failed to prove beyond any reasonable doubt against the father in law Ngangbam Ibobi and Mother in law Ngangbam (o) Chanou Devi that they forced the convict to murder his wife and that the deceased was subjected to cruelty by them during her life time, which may have led to her murder by their son and hence acquitted them from liability of the case and cancelled their trial bond.

The Court further fixed tomorrow for the announcement of the quantum of punishment against the convict after the sentence hearing.