IMPHAL, Dec 21: Th Simon, Session Judge, Thoubal, convicted one Md Sanayai (25) of raping a 60 year old woman and fixed December 31 for the sentence hearing.

The judgment order was announced in an open Court today after it was kept reserved after the final hearing of the case yesterday.

The case began against the convict from June 19, 2013, after a complaint was lodged by the victim’s daughter at Yairipok PS claiming that her mother was raped by Md Sanayai s/o Md Ibothem of Mayai Keithel, Yairipok, two days prior (on June 17) at around 2 pm, at Ante Lok Hill ( Jhuming place) which is about 2 kilometres away from the victim’s residence.

It was also stated that the convict took away a sum of Rs 9000 from the victim after committing the crime.

Soon after the complaint was lodged, the convict was arrested by Yairipok police the same day and after the completion of the investigation, the first IO of the case, Women Sub Inspector Ayingbi Devi, submitted a charge sheet before the Court on September 13 , 2013, against the convict. Thereafter, a supplementary charge sheet was submitted along with the expert opinion and chemical analysis report before the Court by Sarangthem Hemanta, Additional SP (Operation) Imphal West, then SDPO Yairipok.

On October 19, charge was framed against the convict and the trial began from 22 January, 2014.

The argument between A Gopendro Sharma, Additional Public Prosecutor and Advocate L Gambhir Singh (LAC) defense counsel of the convict started from November 22 this year and concluded yesterday.

The Court, after going through the record and hearing the submission of both counsels, concluded that the prosecution has proven beyond reasonable doubt that the convict raped the victim and extorted money from her as well.

Hence, the Court convicted Md Sanayai and fixed December 31 for the sentence hearing and for announcement of the quantum of punishment.