Cop held in luxury vehicles case

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 21: An SUV and the motorcycle from among the luxury/ expensive vehicles which were seized by Anti-Vehicle Theft Team (AVTT) of Manipur police yesterday, were impounded from the quarter of an Assistant Sub-Inspector located inside 2nd MR complex, said a reliable source.

The ASI, identified as Ravi Ngangom (26) s/o Kunjabihari, was arrested from his quarter by the team of AVTT at around 4.30 pm yesterday.

The team recovered a Toyota Fortuner and a Harley Davidson motorcycle from the quarter, the source added.

Ravi was produced before the Duty Magistrate Imphal East today before being remanded to police custody till August 23.

The source continued that the AVTT launched a search operation at Ravi’s quarter after getting specific information that stolen vehicles were being kept there for re-registration.

Upon investigation using VAHAN portal and HSRP records, it was found that the Fortuner had an FIR lodged at Maurya Enclave PS, Delhi, reported as being stolen.

On the other hand, the Harley Davidson motorcycle also had an FIR lodged at Dimapur PS.

It may be mentioned that the State police had displayed a BMW car, one Harley Davidson motorcycle and three other SUVs which had been seized by AVTT, before the media yesterday.

On the other hand, SP Imphal West H Jogeshchandra has assured that all of the people involved in the case will not be spared.

Briefing media persons at his officer chamber today, the SP said that the arrested ASI is posted at CID Crime Branch Manipur and he has been suspended in connection with the case.

He also added that the police stations concerned have been given formal intimation and the police teams will be arriving in Imphal for taking up necessary actions.

The SP explained that if one knowingly buys or purchases a stolen item, he or she is punishable under section 411 of IPC, which is also a non bailable offence.

As such, he appealed to the people to refrain from purchasing such stolen items.