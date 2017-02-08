Cops destroy poppy plantation

A combined team of Imphal East district police, 7 Indian Reserve Battalion, Narcotic Affairs and Border and National Crime Records Bureau destroyed around 20 acres of poppy plantation at the adjoining hill range of Saikhul and Sagolmang police station at around 11 am today.

According to a source, a combined team under the supervision of Imphal East SP K Kabib led by K Meghachandra, Additional SP Operation Imphal East and Inspector B Lunthang Vaiphei, OC Imphal East commando and a column of 7 IRB, NAB, NCRB, Saikul police and Sagolmang police personnel rushed to the adjoining hill range after getting reliable information and carried out the destruction of around 20 acres of poppy plantations.

On the other hand, a team of Imphal East district police personnel destroyed a poppy plantation at Hangoipat under Sagolmang police station around two days back when the team led by SP Imphal East accidentally came across the plantation during a regular monitoring trip of the polling stations located in the areas under Khundrakpam A/C.