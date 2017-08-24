Cops recover huge cache of arms, ammos

IMPHAL, Aug 23: A combined team of Bishnupur police and 42 Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, which were kept buried beneath the ground, from Lukhumbi village area in Churachandpur district today evening.

According to a reliable source, acting on specific information about the storage of huge number of arms and ammunition at Lukhumbi village area, the combined team assisted by Kumbi police and a column of 42 Assam Rifles, under the supervision of Bishnupur SP, Jogeshchandra Haobijam and under the command of Additional SP Bishnupur, rushed to the spot and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition after searching the general area of Lukhumbi village.

The recovered arms and ammunition include one AK-56 rifle with one magazine, 50 rounds of 7.62 mm, one 9 mm pistol with nine live rounds, three hand grenades, four lathode shells, seven electric detonators, 14 assorted detonators, two detachable butt, two 9 mm Luger rounds, four .45 rounds, 18 rounds of .32, nine .22 rounds and four .35 rounds. A case has been registered at Kumbi police station