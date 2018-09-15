Cops, students confront over Nungba assault

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 14: Two busy roads of Imphal city were totally deserted for a brief period as attempts by police to drive away two groups of students who were protesting against the Nungba assault of September 3 were responded by stone pelting from the students.

As police drove away students of CC Higher Secondary School and Johnstone Higher Secondary School who were protesting against the Nungba assault, the students retaliated by pelting stones which led to total desertation of the busy Sanjenthong-Konung Mamang road and M-Sector to Johnstone Hr Sec School road for a few minutes this afternoon.

Students of CC Hr Sec School marched towards the Chief Minister’s office at around 1.30 pm demanding arrest of all the NSCN-IM cadres involved in the Nungba assault on September 3 and complete neutralisation of NSCN-IM’s activities in the State.

The students were blocked by Imphal East District police just a few metres away from Sanjenthong. There the students shouted slogans like “Down, down NSCN-IM”, “Drive away NSCN-IM from Manipur”, “Hail AMSU”, “Long live Manipur” etc.

As police drove away the protesting students, the latter retaliated by pelting stones. They did not stop pelting even after they had went inside their school campus.

Apart from firing several rounds of mock bombs in their effort to control the situation, police immediately blocked the road stretch from Sanjenthong to Konung Mamang as stones pelted from inside CC Hr Sec School campus could cause casualties to public.

Later the two sides reconciled and the students were allowed to shout their slogans at the entrance gate of their school after which the agitation wrapped up.

However, the students were not allowed to cross Sanjenthong for today even if they were going home.

Notably, AMSU has been undertaking different modes of agitation against the physically assault and verbal abuse of its volunteers by NSCN-IM cadres at Nungba on September 3.

Students of Johnstone of Higher Secondary School staged a similar protest demonstration at their northern gate starting from 2.30 pm.

A strong team of Imphal West District Police kept a sharp vigil on the students so that they do not venture out far from their school campus.

The students went inside their campus and came out together through the southern gate, opposite to M-Sector.

As the students tried to march towards Raj Bhavan, police chased and blocked them from marching any farther.

The students shouted many slogans of condemnation on the lane that runs between M-Sector and Johnstone Hr Sec School.

Even though police somehow succeeded in driving the students inside their school campus, the protesters attacked the police team by pelting stones.

Immediately police closed the western lane of the road stretch from M-Sector to the Kangla traffic island.

Police fired several rounds of mock bombs to control the situation.