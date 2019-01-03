CorCom boycotts

By Ourt Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 2 : Boycotting the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Manipur on January 4, CorCom has announced a total shutdown from 1 am of January 4 till the time the PM leaves the State.

In a statement, CorCom said that the people of Manipur should know that Modi is not visiting the State to bring any welfare or development for the people.

His visit, just like in the past, is an attempt to strengthen their roots in the State as well as to show the world that Manipur is a part of India, the outfit alleged.

All the Governments from the past, have been fooling the people to secure their roots in the State without doing anything for the welfare of the people and Narendra Modi’s Government is no different, it added.

CorCom alleged that during his visit, Modi will pretend to love the people, and urged the people to see through this facade. It urged the people to refrain from supporting Modi’s visit to the State and appealed to all to boycott the visit as well.