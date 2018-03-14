CorCom calls 17 hrs total shut down

IMPHAL, Mar 13

Calling upon all the people of Manipur to boycott the up-coming visit of Prime Minis- ter Narendra Modi to the State, the CorCom has called total shut down all over Manipur (Kangleipak) from 1 am of January 16 till 6 pm.

A press release issued by the CorCom publicity committee said that the total shut down will not cover students appearing the ongoing examinations, reli- gious functions, medical services and emergency services.

Like the past visits of Indian leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State scheduled on March 16 is aimed at consolidating the alien rule in the State even though he may lay foundation stone for National Sports University and open the Indian Science Congress in an attempt to hoodwink the masses.

Although successive Governments of India formed by different political parties have been churning out volumes of propaganda that India is the biggest democracy in the world, the Government of India has been subjugating the peoples of WESEA under the cloak of their ‘blighted’ democracy, it alleged.

There were many Prime Ministers of India before Narendra Modi and all of them did not make any difference to Manipur because all of them are infatuated to ‘Indian chauvinism’, it said.

By imposing several black laws, New Delhi has been encouraging its military forces to commit all kinds of atrocities in the region, it alleged.

Whereas the Indian ruling class has been shouting at the top of their voice that they would take up all possible steps to counter terrorism across the world, the Government of India has been scheming to cover up all their acts of atrocities.

The Government of India, while endorsing the idea of globalization, has been working hard to project national liberation movements directed against their alien rule as terrorism. But the people of the region understand that the Government of India’s propaganda is aimed at covering up their fascist policies, the CorCom alleged.

Atrocities of all kinds including fake encounters perpetrated by Indian military forces are nothing new to the people of Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi renamed India’s Look East Policy as Act East Policy as if he genuinely cares for Manipur but the real agenda behind the Look East Policy is to finish off the liberation movement of Manipur as soon as possible.

India and 10 member countries of ASEAN have signed a number of bilateral agreements since 1992 and all these agreements have a section on combating terrorism collectively. India has been feeding false information to the ASEAN countries that the liberation movements of WESEA would jeopardise many joint ventures of India and ASEAN, the CorCom said.

Had Modi genuinely cared for Manipur, the State would have figured in the 12-point agreement signed between India and China for development of industrial park. But Modi took keen interest in Gujarat and the State was listed for development of industrial park, it said.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been paying little attention to the sustained campaign of the people of Manipur for repeal of AFSPA, it added.