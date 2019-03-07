CorCom greets on International Women’s Day

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 7: While appreciating the commen-dable responsibilities shoul- dered by Manipuri (Kanglei) women in the socio-economic, cultural and political realms, the CorCom has greeted has greeted all women who have been reeling under alien rule on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

In a statement CorCom media coordinator Leibaak-Ngaakpa Luwang pointed out that the United Nations has been observing March 8 as the International Women’s Day since 1975 and this year’s theme is ‘Balance for Better’.

Since the days Manipur was an independent kingdom, Manipuri women shouldered many key socio-economic, cultural and political responsibilities. At the height of the ongoing liberation movement which was responded by massive oppression, the land’s womenfolk came out and fought boldly against Indian military forces in the garb of the Meira Paibi movement, it said.

The Nupi Lans of 1904 and 1939 symbolise Manipur women’s war against oppression and human rights violation, CorCom asserted.

It also underscored the importance of sustaining and promoting the Meira Paibi movement in view of the long drawn armed and political confrontation.

At the same time, it is crucial to ponder over the changes seen in the characters and mental disposition of Meitei women. It appears that alluring worldly pleasures have been bargaining with the age old traditions, culture and beliefs of Meitei women, observed CorCom.

The rising incidence of marriage between Meitei women and non-local men cannot be dismissed as private matters. There are major lapses on the part of the families concerned, it added. The situation demands initiation of corrective measures at the level of the society for it challenges the very foundation of Manipuri identity and ethos, it said.

Even though Manipuri women always enjoyed a respected position in society, suppression and violence against women have been rising at an alarming rate since Manipur was taken into the political and cultural domain of India.

The alien rule has been vigorously imposing cultural imperialism and invading the dignity and ideals of Manipuri women. Manipur women need to guard themselves from this cultural imperialism and steadfastly protect the identity of the land, CorCom said. It then called upon all the people to work collectively so as to put an end to all forms of crime against women and create an independent, egalitarian and progressive society.