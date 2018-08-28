CorCom pays rich tributes to Jadonang

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 27: Recalling the supreme sacrifice made by young Haipou Jadonang for the cause of freedom, the CorCom has called upon all the hill people and plain people of Manipur (Kangleipak) to follow the footsteps of the martyr in order o defeat the alien rule and restore Manipur’s sovereignty.

A statement issued by CorCom media coordinator LeibaakNgaakpa Luwang asserted that the most fitting tributes to Haipou Jadonang on his 87th death anniversary would be execution of his aspirations.

Some of the landmark events which challenged British colonialism in Manipur are the 1st Nupi Lan (1904), Thoubal War (1913), Kuki Rebellion (1917-1919) and Jadonang’s Zeliangrong Movement (1920’s).

Jadonang was born to Tiudai and Tabonliu at Kambiron, Tamenglong in 1905. Since childhood, Jadonang had a strong sense of patriotism apart from being bold and witty.

During the colonial period, when British officers or aristocrats of Manipur (Kangleipak) royal court visited villages in hill areas, villagers were as used as forced labourers or porters.

Moreover, a large number of hill people were taken to Europe during the First World War to employ them as labourers and porters.

Jadonang could not tolerate such injustices and he started challenging the colonial regime.

More and more people started supporting Jadonang and his movement was ultimately transformed into a mass movement for liberation of the colonised people.

Jadonang’s movement for liberation of the oppressed turned out to be a serious headache to the British rulers and they started plotting to execute Jadonang on some fabricated charges.

Jadonang was first arrested by North West sub-division Tamenglong SDO SJ Duncan in December 1928 but he was released as the British colonial rulers could not make any concrete charge against him.

Jadonang was against arrested on February 19, 1928 from Binakandi, Cachar.

Jadonang was just 26 years old when he was hung to death on Nambul River bank behind Imphal Central Jail on August 29, 1931 at 6.30 am on the fabricated charge of killing Meiteis.

Contrary to the expectation of British colonial rulers that execution of Jadonang would end the Zeliangrong movement, more and more people inspired by his sacrifice joined the movement.

“However formidable the adversary forces may be, it is our unavoidable duty to protect out identity and sovereignty”, it added.