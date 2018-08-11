CorCom, ULFA-I call total shut down on Aug 15

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 10: The CorCom and ULFA-I have called a total shut down in the entire WESEA region from 1 am to 6.30 pm of August 15.

A joint statement issued by CorCom and ULFA-I called to boycott Independence Day celebration in the region on August 15, 2018 and beseeched all the peoples of the region to be alert and make the boycott a complete success as in the past.

However, all emergency services including medical, media, religious and flood relief activities will continue normally, it said.

WESEA is today a battlefield where thousands of Indian military bastions exist. India deploys at least a million military forces who are organized into various overt and covert organizations—Military, Para-military, Armed Police, Intelligence, and Fifth Columnists, said the statement.

The oppressed peoples of WESEA could not enjoy respite from these forces who enjoy impunity under black laws — National Security Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Armed Forces Special Powers Act, etc. They not only violate Geneva Convention (1949) in dealing with revolutionary army, but also unleash all kinds of repressive measures upon civilians including destruction of property, looting, extortion, rape, sodomy, custodial murder, forced disappearance, forced labour, torture, arbitrary arrest, and detention of civilians, suppression of democratic voice, and attack on civil right defenders, alleged CorCom and ULFA-I.

It said that the Government of India has been following a devilish policy of transplantation of millions of settlers (i.e., instruments of Indianisation) to uproot indigenous peoples of their rights and cultural identities systematically.

These settlers have numerically supplanted indigenous population in Tripura, metropolitan regions of Assam and other cities and urban centres (such as Dimapur, Imphal, etc.). Economically, the non-local settlers constitute powerful overt agents that establish control of (ownership over) land, means of production, commodity production and distribution system, white collar jobs and manual labours, added the statement.

Politically, they devise numerical strength and economic power to exert control of legislative decision, judicial procedure and execution of law. Culturally, they create hegemonic Indian cultural imperialism to the extent of destroying the unique cultural identity and values of the indigenous peoples, it alleged.

On one hand, WESEA has been transformed into a lucrative commodity market of Indian entrepreneurs while uprooting indigenous commodity production. On the other hand, WESEA has been converted into a militarily protected economic zone of organized loot and legalized plunder, it further alleged. Unrestrained intrusion by powerful alien market forces has had disastrous impacts on economic livelihood, environment, and ecology. India enforces thousands of disastrously extractive projects by means of brute force and deceit: forcibly grabbing vast amount of lands and other natural resources, looting water resources, destroying agricultural lands and forests, and displacing thousands of homes and gardens, it alleged.

In WESEA—suppression of UDHR (Universal Declaration of Human Rights), ICCPR (International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights), ICESCR (International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights), UNDRIP (United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples), underdevelopment and social inequality, political subjugation, local kleptocracy by alleged puppet regimes, transplantation of colonial settlers, cultural onslaught, militarization and attack on professional human rights activists — all these are concurrent, it further alleged.