Coronary care unit in the pipline at CCpur dist hospital Anglo Kuki War : Fitting tributes paid to heroes

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 17 : Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar has conveyed that a coronary care unit will be opened at Churachandpur district hospital next month.

The coronary unit will be the first unit to be opened among all the district hospitals in the State.

Jayantakumar made the statement as the chief guest of the centenary commemoration of the Anglo-Kuki war (1917-19) at Tuibong, Churachandpur district today.

He lauded Chura-chandpur district hospital for operating effectively compared to other district hospitals of the State.

A seven bedded dialysis unit and a ten bedded cancer unit will also be opened, apart from launching the coronary care unit, he informed.

Speaking on the 100th anniversary of Anglo Kuki War, Jayantakumar said that the day marks one of the most important days, for not only the Kukis, but for all the people.

He said that it is the responsibility of the present generation to spread the valuable message of integrity, culture and tradition conveyed by the forefathers of the Kuki community.

The message from observing the day is not the idea of raging war or racism but the bravery and will to fight the British regime, even though they were outnumbered, to protect the State and its people, the Minister said.

Stating that there are many unsung heroes who sacrificed their lives for the greater good, Jayantakumar maintained that a community/tribe can only live with pride when they know their roots well and remember the sacrifice of their forefathers.

He appealed the Kuki community to refrain from negative thoughts and vested interests and called on the Kuki community in the State to live in peace and harmony with all.

Jayantakumar conveyed that the forefathers of Kuki community would have wanted its people to carry on the important and valuable message, the idea of unification and moving forward towards progress and development of the community.

On the other hand, PS Haokip, president of KNO stated that October 17 has been chosen as the commemoration date as on this fateful day, in 1917, Lonpi village in present-day Chandel District was burnt down.

It was the first British offensive on the Kukis. At the commemoration of the hundredth-year, October 17, 2017, at Lonpi, an edifice was dedicated to the memory of the chieftains that led to the Anglo-Kuki War. This year, the organizing Committee has chosen to commemorate the hundredth-and-one year, 17 October 2018, at Songpi, Churachandpur district, where the statue of Gen Tintong, leader of the War stands.

The observation began at Songpi village where the Minister unveiled the Anglo-Kuki War Centenary Commemoration Monolith at General Tintong Haokip Complex, where traditional trumpet and gun salutes were paid by the guests in memories of the brave forefathers.

The main event resumed at Tuibong where floral tributes, led by KNO spokesperson, were paid to the slain soldiers of the war. A book containing detailed accounts of the war was also released as a part of the event.

Regarding an appeal made by the Anglo-Kuki War Centenary Commemoration Committee for sanctioning Rs 2.5 crore to convert the monolith site into a memorial complex and for declaration of the Anglo-Kuki War observed on October 17 as a State holiday, the Minister assured to take up the matter with the Chief Minister at the earliest.