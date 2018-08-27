Corruption starts from politicians : CM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 26: “Corruption started from us-politicians, but there would not be any hint of taking single rupee by me for transfer and posting”, asserted Chief Minister N Biren.

He was speaking at the renovated office building of Manipur State Cooperative Bank (MSCB), Imphal branch at Old Assembly Road today.

“If we take from them, they also take from others to recover what they have spent”, said the Chief Minister.

He went on to claim that there would not be any hint of taking a single rupee by him in connection with transfer and posting of police officers, officers working at the Secretariat and engineers.

“If I don’t take, they too will not take”, Biren said and added that corruption has been a chronic problem in the State.

Corruption cannot be eradicated immediately but it can be certainly reduced. Video coverage during the process of recruitment in Manipur Fire Service was one such measure aimed at reducing corruption, claimed the Chief Minister.

Politics is not about amassing personal wealth and bragging. It is about serving the people, he said.

The State Government will collect records of all the activities done by Nationalised banks in the State for the welfare of the people. Based on their performances, these banks will be given ranks and the Government would deposit money in banks which occupy top ranks, he continued.

Hailing MSCB for their public welfare oriented activities, he appealed to all banks not to give unnecessary trouble to loan applicants while processing their applications.

The State has seen many changes, no long queues are seen in front of petrol pumps and people’s contempt for bandhs and blockades have also been seen.

India is a democratic country and bandhs are okay if they are reasonable enough.

“If bandhs are called without valid reasons, let them call it but we too should go on with our normal activities. We should not let those handful of people dictate terms to us”, Biren stated.

The State’s economy has changed for the better. Earlier it was thought that there may not be enough passengers for the Imphal-Delhi direct flight. But these flights are always full which is a clear indication of the State’s economic growth, he claimed.

It would not take long for Manipur to compete with developed countries if the people of the State use their talents constructively, he said and claimed that Manipuri people are honest by nature.

Cooperation Minister Nemcha Kipgen said that MSCB is now comparable to Nationalised banks operating in the State.

With a view to bring uniform development across the State, the BJP-led Government has resolved to take up Integrated Cooperative Development Projects at Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, Tamenglong, Imphal West, Imphal East and Jiribam, she said.

MSCB Managing Director A Subash informed that the bank has so far given loan of Rs 8.41 crore in response to 303 inputs on Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders Day, and there has been no instance of non-repayment of loans.

The bank has so far opened account of more than 1000 people under the Government’s Go to Village campaign, he added.

NABARD and top ranking Government officials were also present at the function.