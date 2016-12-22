Counter blockade call issued in Assam

IMPHAL, Dec 21 : Asking the United Naga Council (UNC) to lift the economic blockade on or before December 25, nine civil society organisations of Assam, under the aegis of Meetei Youths’ for Human Rights Organisation of Assam (MYHROA) have come together and decided to launch an indefinite counter blockade on National Highways leading to Nagaland from Karbi-Anglong district, Golaghat district and Jorhat district.

The JAC of the nine different civil society organisations have also agreed to approach the All Assam Students’ Union to extend their cooperation to the counter economic blockade to be initiated after Christmas and also to seek the support of the All Assam Bodo Students’ Union and other student bodies of all minority groups, especially from the named three districts, said a statement issued to the press by the MYHROA.

The counter economic blockade stand was adopted during a meeting of all the nine civil society organisations held on December 20 to discuss the ongoing economic blockade imposed by the UNC.

It was also resolved that the CSOs will meet again on December 26 at Surpathar bazar, Golaghat to discuss the finer aspects of the proposed counter economic blockade.

After minutely discussing the day to day hardships faced by the common people due to the ongoing economic blockade, it was unanimously agreed that the blockade is not a democratic movement and challenges the life and human rights of the innocent people of different ethnic groups of Manipur.

Asserting that the UNC is a front of the NSCN (IM), the meeting recalled how the NSCN (IM) had tried to assassinate SC Jamir and Rishang Keishing because they refused to toe their line. Th Kishan was bludgeoned to death because he also did not follow the diktats of the NSCN (IM), it added.