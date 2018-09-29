Court allows CBI to take records

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 28: Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West has granted permission to the CBI for obtaining original documents/files which were produced by the IO of Patsoi PS in connection with the alleged encounter of Kshetrimayum Govind and 5 others at Awang Khunou on September 9, 2009.

The order was passed after hearing the petition filed by the SK Panchal, Sub Inspector (Assistant IO) CBI, STF, New Delhi camp at CBI office, Lamphelpat , a few days back before the Court.

During the hearing, the Court went through the application filed by the CBI which submitted that as per the direction of the Supreme Court of India, CBI has registered a regular case into the death of one Kshetrimayum Govind and 5 others in an alleged encounter which occurred at Awang Khunou on September 9, 2009.

Regarding the encounter, an FIR was registered by Patsoi PS.

The IO also reported that the original documents of the said case were already deposited in the Court while filing a final report on April 14, 2010 and the final report was accepted by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West on the same day.

It was further submitted that police had released two vehicles, a Tata Sumo (MN01K-7033) and a Yamaha Enticer (MN01N-0335) involved in the alleged fake encounter case, on September 16 and on October 6 (both in 2009) respectively to their owners based on an order from the Court however no objection, if any, filed by the IO and the certified copies of the Zima Order, are available.

The Court, satisfied with the submission allowed the prayer of the CBI and directed all the original documents of the FIR submitted by the IO of Patsoi PS and other documents to be furnished to the CBI.

It may be mentioned that it was reported during the time that at least six suspected underground militants were killed in two alleged encounters which took place at Awang Khunou, under Patsoi PS, on the night of September 9, 2009, at different intervals.

The first alleged encounter took place at around 11 pm between suspected underground militants and a combined team of Imphal West district commando and personnel of 12th Maratha Light Infantry. During the alleged encounter, the combined team claimed to have killed two armed youths at Awang Khunou and recovered one Yamaha Enticer and two pistols (with magazine loaded with ammunition).

Not long after the first encounter, the combined team reportedly engaged in another gun fight with armed persons who came in a Tata Sumo and during the second alleged encounter, four individuals were killed. The combined team also claimed to have recovered one M-16 rifle, one magazine loaded with 62 live rounds and one pistol from the incident site. However the mother of one of the deceased youth, Ksh Govind who was killed in the first encounter, claimed during a press conference that her son was an innocent youth who supplied recharge cards to shops and reared pigs at home to earn a living. She also claimed that her son had gone out the fateful evening to collect money from selling recharge cards along with one Ngasepam Danny, who was also killed during the first alleged fake encounter case.

Four other persons killed in the second alleged fake encounter were identified as Md Tomba, AK Oken, O Dharmendro and Md Rahaman.