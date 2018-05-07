Court awards two promotions to employee

IMPHAL, May 6: Announcing a judgement order for a case which had been pending for the last 12 years, Single Bench Manipur High Court, comprising of Justice Kh Nobin Singh, directed Manipur Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to give two promotions to one of its (MPCB) employees who had been denied promotion for around 20 years.

The case, registered as WP (C) No 1136 of 2006 was filed by one Tourangbam Netrajit Singh of Uripok Tourangbam Leikai, who is working as a sample collector at MPCB, with the Commissioner/Secretary (Forest and Environment), MPCB Chairman, Commissioner/Secretary (DP) and MPCB Member Secretary as respondents.

The petitioner was represented by Advocate Kh Tarunkumar while the respondents were represented by Government Advocate Th Sobhasana and Senior Advocate N Ibotombi. According to a reliable source, Tourangbam Netrajit Singh joined MPCB as a casual employee in 1994, as a sample collector. He became a regular employee in 1997.

Netrajit had submitted a number of representations to MPCB to amend the recruitment rules for the post of Senior Scientific Assistant.

On October 6, 2006, MPCB sent a letter to his administrative Department, Forest and Environment regarding the issue. Forest and Environment then sent a letter to Personnel Division of Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms regarding the amendment of the recruitment rules.

Even though the necessary Government processes were performed, Netrajit failed to get any benefit regarding his complaint.

On November 4, 2016, as a last attempt, Netrajit once again sent a complaint demanding promotion to Senior Scientific Assistant for which he had waited for more than 20 years but instead of getting any positive results, MPCB Member Secretary issued an advertisement for the post and filled the seat through direct recruitment.

As the MPCB is an autonomous body, its employees do not get any benefits of Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme. The last hearing of the case was conducted on April 19, and on April 24 the Court announced its judgement order, directing MPCB to provide two promotions to the employee in the next higher scale of pay upon his completion of 10 years and 20 years in service, with the necessary fund to be provided by the State Government in the form of grant in aid or any other forms.