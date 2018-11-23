Court extends detention period of MLA and KRA Chairman

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 22: Special Court, NIA Manipur, allowed the application filed by the IO of the Arms Missing Case of 2nd Manipur Rifles regarding extension of the detention periods of Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip as well as KRA Chief, David Hangsing.

The IO, Bibekananda Das (IPS), SP and CIO NIA, Guwahati Camp, Imphal, through the Special PP of NIA, submitted the prayer before the Court to extend the detention period of the MLA and the KRA Chairman from 90 days to 180 days in the interest of the case.

The Special PP submitted that as a part of thorough investigation of the arms missing case by the NIA, the two accused individuals were revealed by others who were arrested in connection with the case and the process of analysing various important phone numbers associated with the two individuals is currently underway and is likely to establish important links in the case.

The NIA is also going to record statements of some important witnesses residing in Manipur as well as in other parts of the country, in connection with the case, the Special PP mentioned and prayed for taking into consideration the seriousness and the gravity of the offences.

The special PP reasoned that it is necessary as well as desirable to extend the detention of Yamthong Haokip and David Hangsing in judicial custody beyond 90 days and prayed for extending the period to 180 days to enable NIA to unearth the whole conspiracy and to collect the evidences of the crime.

The Court, after hearing the submission of the Special PP, allowed the detention period of Yamthong Haokip and David Hangsing to be extended.