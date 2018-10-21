Court fixes Nov 12 for charge hearing

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 20: Session Court Imphal East has fixed November 12 for the charge hearing against seven State police personnel in connec-tion with the alleged fake encounter case of one Zamir Khan which occurred along the inter-village road of Kiyamgei on January 20, 2012 at around 9.15 pm under Irilbung PS, Imphal East district.

The charge sheet of the case was submitted before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal East by the IO, Pavitra Kumar Roy, PI, SC-III, CBI, New Delhi on August 7, as per the directive given by the Supre- me Court to submit necessary charge sheets, final reports and status reports on alleged fake encounters/extrajudicial killing cases in Manipur before the Courts concerned.

The seven police personnel against whom the CBI submitted the charge sheet include Sub Inspector Potsangbam Tarunkumar s/o Koireng of Haobam Marak Ngangom Leikai, Sub Inspector Potsangbam Maniratan s/o Koireng of Haobam Marak Lai Khurembi, Head Constable Yengkhom Keshorjit s/o Y Binoy of Awang Leikenthabi Makha Leikai, Head Constable Elangbam Abung s/o Komol of Langthabal Phuramakhong, Head Constable Chabungbam Sanamacha of Langjing Achouba Maning leikai, Constable Khulak Joshep Maring s/o Khulak Marow of Narum Village Chandel and Sub Inspector Md Islauddin s/o Kiyamuddin of Kiyamgei Makha Leikai. The charge sheet alleged that the seven police personnel led by SI Tarunkumar and SI Maniratan, upon getting information about the movement of some underground militants for carrying out prejudicial activities like kidnapping for ransom and bomb attack at the residence of some Congress workers in connection with 10th State Assembly election, rushed to the inter-village road of Kiyamgei where the alleged encounter took place. It was also mentioned that in the said alleged encounter, one Zamir Khan was shot dead by the police team and a 9 mm pistol along with a magazine and some explosive materials in plastic bag were recovered from near the dead body.

Soon after the charge sheet was submitted, all seven charge-sheeted police personnel appeared before the Court with bail application prayers. They were later released on bail after paying Rs 78,000 each along with surety and were directed to appear before the Court on the date of the next hearing.