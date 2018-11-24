Court frames charges against 6 cops

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 23 : The Sessions Court, Imphal West has framed charges against 6 cops on two separate alleged fake encounter cases and fixed December 19 to record the statement and examination of the prosecution witnesses of the two different cases.

The order was kept reserved after the charge hearing in the two different alleged fake encounter/extra judicial killing cases on November 5 against the 6 police personnel against whom CBI/SIT had submitted the charge sheets before the Court.

All the accused police personnel were present along with their respective counsels before the Court today.

The first charge was framed against Inspector S Ibotombi s/o (L) Dhano of Ningthembam Mayai Leikai Jiribam and Rifleman Ajay Prakash s/o Hemnath Thakur of 1st Manipur Rifles, Babupara under section 120-B/302/201IPC and the contents of the charges were read over and explained to the accused police personnel. On being asked whether they plead guilty or not, the accused personnel pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial.

In the second charge, four police personnel have been named. The four cops are Sub Inspector Ksh Uttam s/o Ksh Dilip of Wangkhei Mayum leikai, Head Constable Kh Sushil Kumar s/o Kh Jugindro of Langthabal Mantrikhong Makha Leikai, Head Constable Laishram Dinachandra s/o L Joykumar of Langthabal Lep Makha Leikai and Rifleman Yumnam Santosh s/o (L) Kunjamani of Nilakuthi Awang Leikai The charges were framed under section 302/301 and 34 IPC.

The contents of the charges were read out and explained to the accused police personnel and asked whether they plead guilty or not and the accused police personnel pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial.

The first charge relates to the death of one Laishram Lincoln son of Modhu of Kakwa Naorem Leikai, Imphal on June 28, 2011. According to the FIR lodged with Lamphel Police Station, a police team was detailed for duty after receiving inputs that some RPF/PLA cadres were present at the general area of Naoremthong Khullem Leikai at about 12.30 am.

SI S Ibotombi along with two teams of police commandos led by SI N Manikso Singh and SI Ibotombi Singh rushed to the said area and conducted house to house search.

When the police team knocked at the door of one Kumari RK Loidangtombi daughter of RK Norendrosana at about 1.30 am, a man suddenly rushed out and after pushing away a police commando, started running away towards the eastern side and at the same time opened fire towards the police team, said the FIR. The police personnel also returned fire and in the exchange of gun fire, the UG suspect was killed.

One 9 mm calibre pistol marked Smith and Wesson Springfield, MA USA along with a magazine and nine live rounds of 9 mm calibre, two Chinese hand grenades were found near the corpse, added the FIR.

The CBI however filed a counter charge under directives from the Supreme Court, that though accused Ibotombi Singh had received information that RPF/PLA cadres were present at the said area, he did not share the information with SI N Manikso and instead of capturing the UGs during day time, he chose to kill him in the night.

There are also no finger prints available on the fire arms purportedly recovered by the police team, no cotton swab of hand wash of Ranbir Singh, countered the CBI.

The deceased also received multiple bullet wounds at the back, on the front portion and sides of the body, whereas, his associate got away unharmed. There is no trace of the person who got away and the existence of such a man is in doubt, contended the CBI. Moreover the deceased had carried a huge amount of money and this money has not been recovered by the IO, said CBI and added that the money could have been a motivating factor for eliminating him, contended CBI.

After putting in its argument, CBI said that it was a case of cold blooded killings and not an encounter.

After hearing both sides, the Sessions Judge concluded that there is prima facie material of grave suspicion against the accused persons on their involvement in killing L Lincoln Singh in cold blood and hence slapped charges against the accused. The second charge relates to the death of one Laishram Ranbir Singh so (L) L Ibobi Singh on December 20, 2011. After hearing both sides, the Sessions Judge ruled that there is sufficient prima facie material that Laishram Ranbir was killed in cold blood and framed charges against the accused personnel.