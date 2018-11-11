Court frames charges against rape accused, Ayush doctor and four women

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHA, Nov 10: Special Court POCSO Imphal West framed charges against a 30 year old rape accused and five other women, including a lady Ayush doctor on November 6, in connection with the alleged rape and forceful abortion case of a minor girl.

The charges were framed against the accused Leima-pokpam Aki alias Pele (30) s/o L Shyamjai of Chinga-makha Liwa Lambi, Dr Takhellambam Devla (51) w/o Angouba Sharma of Kongba Kshetri Leikai, Leimapokpam Brojeshori (64) w/o L Shyamjai Chingamakha Liwa Lambi, Leimapokpam Nandabala (46) w/o L Ajit of Chinga-makha Liwa Road Ning- thoujam Leikai, Pangambam Seirabhanu (46) w/o Swa-menta of Kongba Kshetri Leikai and Wahengbam Romita (42) w/o Naba-kumar of Chingamakha Liwa Road Ningthoujam Leikai

According to the charge order passed by Special Court POCSO Imphal West, it was mentioned that on May 16 last year, the elder sister of the victim lodged a complaint before Singjamei PS claiming that her youn-ger sister (the minor victim) come in contact with the accused L Aki in the month of April (2016).

It was claimed that in June the same year (2016), the victim was taken by the accused to the house of one of his friends at Sagolband and sexually assaulted.

L Aki continued to take the victim to his house and sexually assaulted her due to which she became pregnant in the month of December.

Thereafter, the victim was taken to a health clinic located at Rupmahal Tank on January 25 last year and her pregnancy was terminated by Dr Devla at the clinic.

During the hearing on November 6, the Special PP submitted that the minor girl was lured by the accused Aki and sexually assaulted and at the persistent insistence by the victim, they eloped and a marriage ceremony was even performed at the home of the accused.

The victim was tortured by the accused/her husband and mother in-law and she (victim) underwent a forced abortion at the clinic of Ayush Doctor T Devla, in conspiracy with three other co-accused of the case, the Special PP claimed and prayed for framing charges against them.

On the other hand, the counsels of the accused individuals contended that there are some materials for farming charges against the alleged main accused L Aki and his mother, L Brojeshori, but there are no materials for framing charges against the other co-accused of the case as they were only involved in consultation with L Brojeshori.

After hearing the submissions of all parties, the Court framed charges against all the people involved in the case.

The Court also announced that the trial against the accused individuals will begin in a short period of time before the Court of Special Court POCSO, Imphal West.