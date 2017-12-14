Court rejects

IMPHAL, Dec 13 : Single Bench High Court of Manipur, today, rejected the Miscellaneous Case (MC) Election petition filed by Sagolband MLA, RK Imo against the election petition filed by Khwairakpam Loken challenging the result of the election.

The MC against the election petition was filed by the counsel of RK Imo stating that the election petition filed through the counsel of Kh Loken is not maintainable before the Court. On November 8, the Court headed by Justice Kh Nobin Singh, heard the submission of both counsels on whether the election petition filed is maintainable before the Court.

The Court, today, rejected the petition filed by Sagolband MLA, RK Imo. According to the Court’s order, the result of the election was under challenge with a prayer for passing an order to set aside the election of the applicant/ respondent RK Imo to Manipur Legislative Assembly from Sagolband Assembly Constituency after declaring it illegal and void and to declare the respondent/ petitioner (Khwairakpam Loken) as elected from the said constituency upon receiving majority of the valid votes. It was submitted in the election petition that, as per the election polling schedule, the polling took place on March 4 and after the counting concluded, RK Imo was declared elected as a Member of the Manipur Legislative Assembly from Sagolband A/C. The difference between the respondent/ petitioner Kh Loken and applicant/ respondent RK Imo was only 19 votes. Out of a total of 19,283 voters, Kh Loken received 9,066 votes (recorded through EVM) while RK Imo received 9,056 votes (a difference of 10 votes).

Out of 298 total postal ballots, Kh Loken received 126 while RK Imo received 155 results and RK Imo won the election with an overall margin of 19 votes.

Being aggrieved by the results, Kh Loken filed the election petition and on April 24, the Court listed the election petition and issued notice to respondent RK Imo.

RK imo through his counsel, filed an MC (election petition) praying for relief from the Court to file a detailed written statement as and when necessary and also as an objection regarding the maintainability of the application filed by Kh Loken. After hearing both sides, the Court rejected the application filed by RK Imo stating that it is devoid of any merit and fixed January 10 for the next hearing of the petition.