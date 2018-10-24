Court rejects

IMPHAL, Oct 23: Special Court, NIA, Manipur rejected the application filed by the NIA to collect the voice recording of Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip in connection with the arms missing case from 2nd Manipur Rifle arms kote.

During the hearing today, the Court heard the submission of the special PP, NIA and the counsel of MLA Yamthong Haokip at length and went through all the written submissions filed by both parties.

After the hearing, the Special Court NIA rejected the application filed by NIA for collecting the voice recording of the MLA reasoning that it finds no jurisdiction for granting the application.

Earlier the same Court had also rejected the bail application filed by the counsel of Yamthong Haokip on health ground, when the MLA was produced before the Court in connection with the case on August 24.