Court rejects

IMPHAL, Nov 29: Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West rejected the final report submitted by the IO of Singjamei police in connection with an FIR which was filed by RK (O) Sakhenbi Devi, mother of RK Laksana alias Victor, in connection with her son’s death at the hands of Manipur police commando personnel under the leadership of Lokhon and P John at Mayang Langjing on February 15, 1999 after the security personnel picked up her son from the residence of an uncle at Chingamakha Oinam Leikai.

After rejecting the final report submitted by the IO, the Court issued a notice to Pebam John, Longjam Lokhon, Thangkhomang Kipgen, Md Fazur Rahaman and S Surjaboro directing them to appear before the Court on December 15.

The final report of Singjamei PS, was submitted some 15 years back before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, on January 8, 2003. The final report was put before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate recently after registering it as Cril case number 146 of 2018 before the hearing was fixed for today.

After hearing the APP of the State and going through the report and materials available, the Court decided that it cannot be legally accepted and as such rejected the FR submitted by the IO of Singjamei PS. It may be mentioned that on November 26, the IO, Sh Pravender Kumar PI, AC-III, CBI, New Delhi, had submitted charge sheets against then SI Imphal West commando P John of Uripok Yambem Leikai, Constable Longjam Lokhon of Yairipok Kekru, Constable Thangkhomang Kipgen of Kholjang village, Constable Fazur Rehman of Sangaiyumpham and then SI of Lamshang PS and 1st IO of the case, S Surjaboro of Haorang Keithel.