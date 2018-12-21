Court reserves

IMPHAL, Dec 20: Special Court POCSO, Imphal West, reserved its judgment orders on the alleged rape case of a minor victim, till January 3 next year, following the conclusion of the final hearing today.

The Court heard the argument of both parties in the alleged rape case of a minor victim by one RK Achouba alias Tikendrajit, on the evening of June 6, 2014.

The case was filed against RK Achouba after a complaint was submitted by the mother of the minor victim before Imphal PS, claiming that her daughter was raped by the accused while the family members went away to attend a marriage ceremony. The accused was arrested the same day by Imphal PS and after the completion of the investigation, then IO of Imphal PS, submitted a charge sheet against the accused in 2015 and the trial began after a charge was framed under section 6 of POCSO Act.

Around 15 prosecution witnesses were examined and their statements were recorded by the Court during the trial.

Some defense witnesses were also examined and their statements recorded by the Court.

After the completion of examining the witnesses and the argument hearing between both parties on November 17 this year, the Court fixed January 3 for passing the judgment following the conclusion of the final hearing today.