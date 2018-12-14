Court says yes to clubbing FIRs

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 13: Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West, allowed the prayer filed by CBI/ SIT to club together three FIRs filed in connection with the alleged fake encounter of six indivi-duals at Awang Khunou on September 8, 2009, by a combined team of Imphal West commando and 12 Maratha Light Infantry.

The application was filed by Sub Inspector, SK Panchal (Assistant IO) CBI/SIT, New Delhi, before the Court for clubbing two cases registered by CBI/ SIT and one FIR of Patsoi PS, with regard to the death of six individuals in an alleged fake encounter with a combined team of Imphal West commando and 12 Maratha Light Infantry at Awang Khunou, along National Highway 53 (Imphal-Jiri-bam road) in the intervening night of September 7 and 8, 2009.

It was submitted that an FIR was taken up by Patsoi PS at the time of incident and on July 14 last year, a case was registered by CBI to investigate the case again.

On February 12, an FIR case was registered by CBI/SIT against the personnel of Imphal West commando and 12 MLI, the application explained and prayed for clubbing the FIR cases together as they were related to one.

Satisfied with the submission, the Court today issued a ruling allowing the CBI to club the FIRs together for proper investigation of the case.

It may be mentioned that the six individuals, including a civilian driver were killed in an alleged encounter by a combined team of Imphal West commando and personnel of 12 MLI, in the intervening night of September 7 and 8, 2009, in two different encounters at Awang Khunou (at different timings).

The first alleged encounter reportedly took place at around 11 pm on September 7, at Awang Khunou, between the combined team and the alleged armed individuals out of which two were identified as one Kshetrimayum Govind (28) s/o Gouramani of Keishamthong Hodam Leirak and another as Ngassepam Danny alias Bode (26) s/o Achou of Sega Road Khwairakpam Leikai.

Police claimed that a Yamaha Enticer and two pistols with magazines, each loaded with ammunition, were recovered from the encounter site.

It was further reported that not long after the first encounter, the combined team also engaged in another encounter with armed individuals who came in a Tata Sumo near the first encounter site.

The combined team also claimed to have recovered one M-16 rifle, a magazine loaded with 62 live bullet rounds and a pistol holster from the second encounter site.

During the second alleged encounter, four individuals identified as Md Tomba alias Atoncha s/o Iboton of Mayang Imphal Bengoon, Md Majibur Rahaman of Hatta, Akhongbam Oken s/o Babaton of Langol Housing Complex and one other unidentified individual were killed.

It was reported that Md Tomba was rickshaw cart puller while Md Majibur Rahaman was the driver of the Tata Sumo involved in the incident.