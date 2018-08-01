Court sentences rape and murder convict to death

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 31: A 24 year old individual who was convicted by Special Court POCSO Senapati yesterday in connection with the rape and murder of a minor victim, has been sentenced to death by the Court today.

The landmark judgement was passed by A Noutuneshwari Devi, Judge, Special Court POSCO Senapati in an open Court today.

The convict R David (24) s/o Ngounirang alias Charang of Maram Kavanam village was produced before the Court from Sajiwa Central Jail by the Jail authority for the sentence hearing after he was convicted by the same Court under section 6 of POSCO Act and section 302 IPC yesterday, for the rape and murder of a minor girl (aged 4 years and 3 months).

Special PP Koshia Mao and Legal Aid Counsel SP Thomas, representing the convict, were also present before the Court today.

During the sentence hearing, the Special PP submitted that the crime is one of the rarest offences as the baby girl was brutally raped and murdered.

Not only that, but without giving any justice to the victim, she was buried like any other ordinary person who died from a natural death as per the customs of Maram tribe.

The Special PP submitted that the offence committed by the convict was a non-compoundable offence and should be given life imprisonment. On the other hand, the defense counsel of the convict submitted that David might have committed the crime under intoxication and claimed that there was no ill motive and intention on the part of the convict and prayed the Court to be lenient while sentencing the convict.

After hearing both sides, the Court mentioned that the main purpose of POCSO Act is to protect children from sexual assault, sexual harassment and pornography and also to protect the child’s right to privacy and confidentially and also to let children be respected by everyone.

Unfortunately, in this case, the victim had been exposed to aggravated penetrative sexual assault even after the commission of the crime, the convict had brutally murdered the girl by strangulation and kept her concealed in the cattle shed/ cowshed. The Court expressed that no steps were taken up to give justice to the victim by the family and the surrounding people but instead she was buried after settling the matter as per the customary tradition.

Mentioning that it is one of the rarest of the rare cases the Court opined that if such offence committed by the convict is taken lightly, then there is no safe place for children in the society. The Court further decided that maximum punishment should be awarded as an eye opener for the society so as to prevent such brutal and heinous crime in the society and sentenced David to death.