CPC, Football Forever register narrow wins in TKWA Trophy

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 17 : CPC, Lamding registered narrow win 2-1 over YDO, Sora in the first Group D league match today while Football Forever romped past Rohit FC, Tentha 2-1 in the second Group F league match of the ongoing TKWA Trophy organised by Tentha Khongbal Welfare Association (TKWA) at Tentha.

In the first match, Tomarjit drew the first blood for CPC in the 6th minute but YDO replied back with an equaliser through Ali Khan in the 8th minute to make the scoreline read 1-1. CPC kept mounting pressure on the opponent team and their effort reaped dividend during the injury time of the first half (20+1) minute when Julie beat rivals custodian with an stinging shot to make it 2-1 at the end of the first half. The second half saw both team fight hard to remain on top of each other but CPC succeeded in defending the lead and took home the match.

In the second match, Football Forever dominated the first half as M Rajesh gave an early lead in the 6th minute to make the scoreline read 1-0 at the end of the first half. In the second half, Rajesh continued his fine form and netted the second goal in the 39th minute which further extended the lead 2-0.

However, Rohit FC fought back in the dying minutes and it was M Kishan who grabbed a consolation goal during the injury time (40+2 minute) to go down 1-2.

Tomorrow’s matches :

MYDA, Mairenkhun vs Hiyangthang FC (Grp E) and AFA, Ningombam vs NESU, Khurai (Grp G).