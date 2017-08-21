CPI calls for free and fair polls

IMPHAL, Aug 20: The Communist Party of India, Manipur today expressed strong scepticism over the Government’s claim that the upcoming Panchayat elec-tions would be conducted in a free and fair manner without any instances of violence and intimidation.

At a press meet held at the Irabot Bhavan today, CPI State Secretary Dr Nara said that the Govt’s assuarnce of a free and fair election is not trustworthy. He said that the source of corruption is the electoral system. Paying lip-service to the eradication of corruption is not enough, the Govt must show resolve and tangible work in this regard. Corruption has become a habit of the land. But the CPI stands resolutely against it.

He further said that the claim by the Biren-led BJP Govt that it will eradicate corruption is quite welcome. But people would like to question whether any preparations been made for the implementation of the Lok Ayukta Bill or is it going to stop with the establisment of Anti-corruption cell.

The elections are not far off. It is known to everybody that which candidate is distributing how much money. Using money, muscle power, guns, drugs and violence to win elections is no secret. Therefore, it is desirable that the Govt declares that the upcoming Panchayat elections will be free and fair and would be devoid of any untoward incidents. And this task cannot be accomplished by the State Election Commission alone, he also said.

Pointing out that Tripura Govt has repealed AFSPA 1958 from the State by taking off the disturbed area status, Dr Nara asked as to why Manipur Govt is unable to do the same. The CPI has always demanded that the Act should be repealed from the Nort-East States and it should be abolished totally.

In 2004 when the SPF was in power, 5 MLAs of the CPI wrote to the then CM O Ibobi that if AFSPA wa not taken off from some of the Assembly segments, then they would withdraw their support to the Govt. Then, AFSPA was repealed from seven A/Cs within the Imphal Municipal Council.

Clarifying that CPI has no intention to take credit for partial repeal of AFSPA, Dr Nara maintained that that commendable steps were taken by the party with regard to the issue of AFSPA in the past.

“The point is, we want to know the truth of the claim by CM Biren’s Govt that there is now an opportunity to repeal this Act. After all, that the act be repealed is the desire of everyone in the State”, Dr Nara said.

He further expressed his desire for the Ithai Barrage which is a part of the Loktak Hydro Power Project to be either decommissioned or reviewed. Because, the damages of this barrage far outweighs the benifits as reported by experts.