CPI lashes out at Revenue Minister

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 8: CPI, Manipur State Council has strongly criticized the statement of Karam Shyam during the recent visit of the High Power Committee headed by him as chairman at Kwatha Khunou, saying the Minister hurled an unreasonable argument to the Kwatha Khunou villagers with a sinister design to conceal the facts about the issue.

Addressing a press meet held today at Irawat Bhawan, CPI, Manipur State Council Secretary L Sotinkumar decried that the State Government enquired the villagers using harsh and provocative questions that are irrational and irrelevant to the issue.

He informed that the issue emerged when Tengnoupal DC Tombikanta had allegedly disclosed to media about installation of the BP No 81 about 3 Kms away from its original position inside the territory of Manipur.

He went to claim that representatives of CPI, Manipur State Council along with a media team had gone to the spot recently and inspected the development.

A detailed report was taken from the villagers, he said adding that the chief of Kwatha Khunou and other villagers informed the team that the disputed BP no 81 may have been erected just some months back.

The villagers informed that there were around 89 people residing at the village till the last round about 10 years back and they used to rely on the river (Namjillok) for communication.

Asking for concrete evidences, like documents to the people of Kwatha Khunou to prove that the BP no 81 was erected within the territory of Manipur during the recent months was inappropriate and it only indicated that the BJP led Government and its High Power Committee have least concern for the territory of Manipur.

Many portions of the State’s territory including Kabaw Valley, Holenphai, Choro Khunou were lost and there were instances of irresponsible responses by Central Government leaders in the Parliament in the past when such matters were discussed.

In the recent past, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said that there is no border dispute between India and Myanmar and no part of the country’s territory has been lost to Myanmar, he said.

Sotinkumar further stated that the High Power Committee Chairman’s assertion that the BP no 81 was erected 30 years back is completely baseless and irresponsible.

The CPI, Manipur State Council is very much saddened by the statement of the Chairman and the party strongly condemns it, he said.

The matter has been already informed to the party’s Central leaders and the issue will be taken up in the coming Parliament session, he added.

He also conveyed that CPI will join hands with like-minded political parties, CSOs and people and fight till the BP no 81 is re-erected at the right place.