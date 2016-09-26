CPI, MDPF launch poster campaign

IMPHAL, Sep 25 : The CPI (ML), Liberation Manipur State Committee and Manipur Democratic People’s Front launched a poster campaign appealing masses to elect their representatives wisely. Manipur Democratic Peo

ple’s Front president Dr G Tonsana and CPI (ML) Liberation Manipur State Committee’s State secretary Sapam Shamungou launched the campaign at Yengkhom Leirak, Sagolband Tera Thingbaijam Leikai today. The CPI and Manipur Democratic People’s Front’s posters warns against the excessive use of money and muscle power in elections.

Speaking to media persons, Dr G Tonsana said a leader elected to power through exertion of muscle power and money will never do anything good for the land nor its people. He further urged the people to choose a leader that can bring both development and the much needed communal harmony in the State. Sapam Shamungou voiced strong disapproval against excessive use of money and muscle power in elections. He urged voters/candidates not to take/give money for casting votes. Manipur can never move towards development if such practice continues, he added.