CPI to field Dr Nara in Inner PC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 25: Secretary of CPI Manipur State unit, Laishram Sotinkumar has announced that the party will field Dr M Nara, who is also the president, as its candidate to contest in the Inner Parliamentary Constituency for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to media persons at Irawat Bhawan today, Sotinkumar explained that the decision to field Dr M Nara the party’s candidate in the Inner Constituency was taken after through discussion discussion in a CPI State unit executive body meeting.

He continued that CPI and the Left parties will play a huge role in rooting out a communal party like the BJP from power in the coming election.

Claiming that BJP will not return again after the election, Sotinkumar said that the Narendra Modi Government will be no more in the country.

He continued that a National executive meeting for the CPI State units present in the North East region will be organised at Delhi on March 5 and added that the party has already resolved to discuss various issues concerning the Citizenship Amendment Bill during the said meeting. The election manifesto of the CPI will include strong opposition to the CAB, he claimed and took note of the statement made by BJP president Amit Shah that the CAB will be enacted if BJP comes back to power.

He continued that CPI has always supported the people when it comes to various issues like the border pillar issue, MU issue, Framework Agreement and the CAB issue.