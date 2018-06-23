CPI too demands Prof Pandey’s resignation

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 22: After Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA), CPI Manipur State Council has demanded voluntary resignation of Manipur University Vice Chancellor Prof Adya Prasad Pandey.

Speaking to media persons at Irabot Bhavan here today, CPI Manipur State Council Secretary L Sotin Kumar expressed deep apprehension that the ongoing agitation of MUSU and MUTA may derail the academic careers of all the students of Manipur University.

Since Prof AP Pandey was posted as the Vice Chancellor of MU, the university’s academic atmosphere has been vitiated. The VC had not ever consulted the university’s Executive Council or the Academic Council or did anything for development of MU.

Prof Pandey never reached his office before 12 noon. He stayed away from his office 20 days in a month. Moreover, there was no report of Prof Pandey entrusting the charge of VC to anybody when he stayed away from office for protracted periods, Sotin Kumar alleged.

He further alleged that Prof Pandey did not share any information with any one regarding when he would leave Imphal and when he would come back.

The State Government has been creating a fear psychosis among teachers and students of MU by providing a large number of security escorts (Y category) to Prof Pandey. Providing Y category security to the VC is a grave mistake committed by the State Government, the CPI leader asserted.

There is a report of Prof Pandey purchasing MU stationery items from his home town Varanasi at a rate three times higher than the market rate, he alleged.

“What kind of VC is Prof Pandey? He purchased a bullet-proof car which costs Rs 55 lakh without consulting anyone and he has been travelling in the bullet-proof car”, Sotin Kumar said.

Moreover, several crores of rupees sanctioned for the National Science Congress hosted by Manipur University in March this year were utilised by Prof Pandey without consulting anyone. Since Prof Pandey assumed the office of VC, Manipur University’s standard has plunged to the lowest level.

Sotin Kumar maintained that Manipur University will never see any growth or development until Prof Pandey is forced to resign or dismissed from the post of VC.

He alleged that Prof Pandey was made the VC of Manipur University as a political appointment.

Saying that Prof AP Pandey is a key member of RSS/BJP, the CPI leader asserted that the President of India, the State’s Chief Minister and the Governor must take responsibility for development of Manipur University for all of them have allegiance to BJP.

CPI State Council has already sent a brief report to its Central leaders and MPs to dismiss VC Prof AP Pandey, Sotin Kumar told reporters.

He also pledged that CPI would support MUTA and MUSU’s agitation until the VC is dismissed.

He further demanded investigation by a central agency like NIA into the seizure of a huge quantity of drugs from former BJP member and Chandel ADC Chairman and his accomplices.

He also expressed strong suspicion that one particular political party is deeply involved in drug smuggling.