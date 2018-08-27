CRA demands

IMPHAL, Aug 26: The Centre for Research and Advocacy (CRA), Manipur has urged the State Government and Manipur Police to stop verbal summon of human rights defenders by police personnel at Imphal West commando complex without following due process of law.

A press release issued by the president of the association informed that on August 13, around six Manipur police commando personnel came in a commando Gypsy at the residence of Yumnam Jiten, the association secretary, at Kwakeithel Mayaikoibi Ningthoujam Leikai at around 2.30 pm and summoned him at Manipur police commando complex.

As Jiten was at Sikkim for an environment programme, the commando personnel verbally informed Jiten’s mother that a case is pending against him as a member of the Committee on Human Rights, while providing no details of the case to his family.

Claiming that no written document and reasons were furnished to the family members by the police personnel for the summon, it alleged that the police personnel took photos of the residence but failed to identify themselves to the family members and instead chose to leave a phone number for contacting them.

It informed that Jiten was earlier summoned by Manipur police commandos on October 2, 2013, at Manipur police commando complex without serving any notification or reasons for the summon.

Pointing out that such repeated summons has resulted in intense anxiety and uncertainty for Jiten’s physical integrity, well being as well as for his family members (especially his children), the association alleged that the verbal summons constitute a continued threat and harassment to the human rights defenders of Manipur.

Informing that Jiten underwent third degree torture at the same complex on September 14, 2009, CRA expressed concerns that the repeated verbal summons to the complex may lead to similar act of atrocities or fabricated charges against Jiten.

It explained that Jiten was earlier arrested on September 14, 2009, as a member of the Committee on Human Rights for protesting the infamous July 23 (2009) incident related to the killings of Chungkham Sanjit and Thokchom Rabina but was released unconditionally, along with others, after an agreement was reached with the then Chief Minister and Apunba Lup on January 6, 2010.

Pointing out that all cases against Jiten should have been withdrawn based on the agreement, the association explained that Yumnam Jiten is an environmentalist and a human rights defender involved in protecting Manipur’s environment, land, resources and human rights.

He also writes regularly for Imphal Free Press, E-Pao.Net etc on development and human rights concerns and challenges in Manipur, it added.

Urging the Government and Manipur police to refrain from verbally summoning human rights defenders at Imphal West commando complex without following due process of law, CRA demanded the authority concerned to withdraw all FIRs and close the case filed against Jiten, if pending, as per the agreement between Apunba Lup and the State Government.

It also demanded the Government to recognise the rights and role of human rights defenders and to ensure their security and protection and to end all forms of harassment of human rights defenders as per the provisions of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Human Rights Defenders, 2008 and as per the directive of the National Human Rights Commission.