IMPHAL, Nov 6: Imphal East district police conducted a drive against dice gambling/Lagao in light of the fast approaching Diwali and Ningol Chakkouba festivals and burned all the seized dice and boards used in gambling.

The seized boards and dices were burned in the presence of media persons at Imphal East district police HQ at Porompat today evening.

Speaking to media persons, Additional SP M Kumarjit said that the district police were able to seize a total of 75 sets of dice and boards used in gambling from various parts of the district.

Showing appreciation to the people for making the drive a success, the Additional SP informed that during the period of the drive, one police officer of the district was even injured due to altercations with the people organising the Lagao.

He continued that the district police is all set to continue its drive against dice gambling, sale and use of drugs and intoxicants in the district as well.

Additional SP (Law& Order) G Ghanashyam and other police officers were also present at the briefing.