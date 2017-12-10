CRAM urges Government to respect and promote human rights

Imphal, Dec 9: The Centre for Research and Advocacy, Manipur (CRAM) has urged the Govt of India and the Govt of Manipur to respect and promote the human rights of indigenous people of Manipur as guided by the provisions of the UN Declaration on Human Rights (UDHR), said a state-ment from the centre.

The statement was released on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the UD-HR on December 10, which is also observed as the Human Rights Day.

The group also expressed its concerns with the continued imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act 1958 in the state, which had led to extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, se-xual harassment and other similar results with lack of accountability for the violations committed by the Indian Army officials under this act.

The extension of this act, the statement mentioned, is inconsistent with the recommendations of the UN human rights bodies to repeal the act. In the statement, CRAM also expressed its concern over the increased militarisation processes in Manipur that is further facilitated by the AFSPA 1958.

Referring to the signing of MoUs for mining operations in the state on the sidelines of the recently concluded Ma-nipur Sangai Festival, the CRAM expressed its concerns that it had been carried out without providing any details to the people.

Without recognising the rights of indigenous peoples, the Government’s efforts to drill oil and gas in collaboration with the Oil India Limited, Asian Oilfield Services, Jubilant Energy and other such firms would entail extensive forest destruction as well as unleash irreparable damages, the statement warned.

It added the proposed plans to build several mega dams in Pabram (190MW), Khongnem Chakha (67MW), Tipaimukh (1500), Irang and others will further lead to extensive damage of indigenous peoples’ land and natural resources in Manipur.

Besides, the proposed oil exploration, mining plans, infrastructure projects and plans to build dams all over the rivers of Manipur under the Manipur Hydro Power Policy 2012 will only lead to further militarisation in the state, said the statement.

While cautioning such mining and exploration will be a recipe for multilayered conflicts and disasters in the state, CRAM said the Government of Manipur should revoke all the MoUs related to mineral mining, oil drilling and building dams. It added there should be no land acquisition without the consent of the people.

The full implementation of the UDHR and the UN Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples 2007 is critical to advance indigenous peoples’ rights and their self-determined rights over their lands and resources, the statement concluded.