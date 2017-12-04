Creating make-believe world in audience’s mind success of play : Radhakumar

IMPHAL, Dec 3 (DIPR): A drama titled “Atopa Shangsar Amada” scripted by K Radhakumar, Works & IPR Commissioner, that was dramatised and choreographed by META award nominee, Budha Chingtham and directed by founder of Ascent Repertory Theatre, Md Juma Khan was premiered today at Chandrakriti Auditorium Hall, Palace Compound.

The premiere show was chaired by Dr IS Kangjam as the chief guest and IPR Director, Meghahandra Kongbam as the president.

The 7th production of Ascent Repertory Theatre – “Atopa Shangsar Amada” (All Possible Worlds), revolves around the dramatic monologue of a man in conflict with himself who sometimes relives both the past and the future. The protagonist of the play feels his life is seemingly unconnected but with an element of desire and hope and sees things-shadows and images. In the drama, he is deeply conscious of the endlessness of life-the reality of life before birth and after death haunts him that makes him run away from the social structure of human society.

In his welcome note, Budha Chingtham stated that it was indeed a great challenge to convert the philosophical text of K Radhakumar embedded in different layers into pure dramatic form.

He further stated the exercise needed unlocking of unused muscles and amazing creative abilities.

Giving a brief insight on the origin of Dadaism and Surrealism movements in France in relation with literature, art and drama, K Radhakumar tried to convince the gathering that the essence of drama is the make-believe world in which an actor impersonates the character of the play and success of a play lies when this world is able to create an impact on the minds of the audience.

He also pointed out that using infantile language that is a protest against all logic, institutional & value establishments and avoiding conscious mind-free from the exercise of reason paves the road for the search for truth and reality.

He also said that in the present day where the role of multi-media comes into the picture, technology advancement makes us lack in human touch and coaching of youths in pronounciation & phonetics will produce desired results.

“If we tap the energy of the youths in proper direction, we can compete with the entire world”, he asserted.

Stating that in the present day the advancement of theatre movements has its image also in Manipur, IS Kangjam appreciated the contributions of Ratan Thiyam (Chorus Repertory Theatre) and Heisnam Kanhailal (Kalakshetra) in putting Manipur on the global map in the realm of theatre.

“The artists of the Ascent Repertory Theatre are experimental, diligent and endowed with lots of energy needed to display the required body movements of the play”, he said.

Meghahandra Kongbam lauded the literary works of K Radhakumar comprising weekly poetries in the Sangai Express amongst others despite his busy office schedule.

He said that Radhakumar is a renowned writer with a Master’s degree in literature, who writes in his own unique style.